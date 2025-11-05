RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

AMZN opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

