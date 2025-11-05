Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 184,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.48. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,503,937 shares of company stock worth $627,687,846. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

