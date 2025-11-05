Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 514,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,289.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $14,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,089,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,113,850. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $10,223,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,969,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,016.65. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,228,958 shares of company stock worth $76,447,638. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

