Sage Advisors LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sage Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

