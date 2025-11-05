SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SouthState Bank by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SouthState Bank by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,348 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $62,230,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SouthState Bank by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 556,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 412,242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SouthState Bank by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after acquiring an additional 397,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Bank stock opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $114.26.

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. SouthState Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In other SouthState Bank news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,786. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SouthState Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cowen began coverage on SouthState Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.85.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

