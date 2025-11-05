Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 521.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of SPB opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $96.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $699.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.13 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

