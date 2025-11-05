Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $147.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.69.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

