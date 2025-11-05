Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 283.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,228,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,541,000 after buying an additional 21,607,602 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,898,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,976,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,285,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,426,000 after buying an additional 1,886,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,778,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

