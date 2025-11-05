Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,224 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,005,000 after buying an additional 2,266,989 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,268,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,901,000 after buying an additional 182,584 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,821,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,945,000 after buying an additional 404,499 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after buying an additional 1,878,599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 67.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,910,000 after buying an additional 2,585,828 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

