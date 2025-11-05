Spire Wealth Management Has $172,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 136.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $204.11 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.62. The company has a market capitalization of $275.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

