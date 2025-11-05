Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,190,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 404,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 181,728 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 180,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 116,155 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1,288.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 71,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 693,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

