Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 5.3%

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.