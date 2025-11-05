Spire Wealth Management Sells 572 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $204.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

