Spire Wealth Management Sells 8,309 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.24.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

