State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $544,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 116.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 110.4% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $627.32 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total transaction of $390,807.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,900,268. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $69,806,640. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

