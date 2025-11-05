StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX Stock Position Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.51. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $106.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.