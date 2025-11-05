Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 26,604 Shares of QXO, Inc. $QXO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QXO were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of QXO by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 715,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 149,504 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of QXO by 530.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 376,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 316,754 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QXO by 250.0% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QXO by 15.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QXO stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. QXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.25.

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. QXO had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of QXO from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QXO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

