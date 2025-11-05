Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 9,002 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 105.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $885.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

