Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.73 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2,667.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 302,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 291,504 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 63.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $727.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

