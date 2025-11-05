Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 570.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LPX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

