Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,433 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,598,000 after acquiring an additional 409,466 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,291,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,528,000 after acquiring an additional 260,218 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,325,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after acquiring an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,758,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 180,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,664,100. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

