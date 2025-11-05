Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after acquiring an additional 397,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $58,403,000. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,642,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 112,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 13,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $694,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 297,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,005,519.50. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $33,382,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,214,769 shares in the company, valued at $112,023,016.02. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,372,271 shares of company stock valued at $71,014,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $43.75.

HIMS opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.20. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 6.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

