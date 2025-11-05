Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognex were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cognex by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cognex by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,190. This trade represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,915.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,706 shares of company stock valued at $512,065 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. Cognex Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $276.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

