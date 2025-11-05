Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,085 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $435,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,138,000 after acquiring an additional 137,956 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.69 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Merit Medical Systems's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,365.04. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

