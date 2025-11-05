Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,313 Shares of Alcoa $AA

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 58.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 219.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 31,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $315,000.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.50 price objective on Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

AA opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.26.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

