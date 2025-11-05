Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,097 Shares of Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Etsy were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 423.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,890,000 after buying an additional 3,768,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,273,000 after buying an additional 1,486,142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 436,231 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,236,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $727,005.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,865. The trade was a 70.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 400,268 shares of company stock worth $26,311,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Etsy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

