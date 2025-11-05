Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,025 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,229,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,766,000 after buying an additional 73,856 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 649.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,158,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,917,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,061,000 after purchasing an additional 855,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 46.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,756,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,010,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,605,000 after purchasing an additional 385,811 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -484.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.