Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,115 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $81,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.6%

DKS opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day moving average is $207.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.