The Trade Desk $TTD Position Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 46.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 400.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

