The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 14.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 7.7% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

