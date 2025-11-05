The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 466.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 400.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

