U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

USB stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

