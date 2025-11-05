UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stacy H. King sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $178,320.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,031.36. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip James Mason sold 750 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $90,727.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,350.55. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,845 shares of company stock worth $2,440,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $129.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

