Vistra (VST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $6.6003 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VST opened at $185.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP raised its holdings in Vistra by 20.0% during the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Melius began coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.93.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

