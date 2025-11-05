Watsco, Inc. $WSO Stock Position Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Watsco were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $2,588,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.83.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $357.93 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.00 and a 52-week high of $571.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.62). Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

