Welch Group LLC Acquires 4,697 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,503,937 shares of company stock valued at $627,687,846. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.