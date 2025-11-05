Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after buying an additional 122,180 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

