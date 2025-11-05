World Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 589 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Watsco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $357.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.00. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $350.00 and a one year high of $571.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.62). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

