World Investment Advisors Buys New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.06 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 128.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. BNP Paribas cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.44.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

