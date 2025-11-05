World Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $727,005.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 14,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $908,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,138.48. This represents a 42.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 400,268 shares of company stock valued at $26,311,091 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

