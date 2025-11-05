World Investment Advisors Makes New $230,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Flex by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after buying an additional 292,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flex by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Flex stock opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $566,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,070,442. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

