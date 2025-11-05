World Investment Advisors Makes New $253,000 Investment in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $70,065,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 375.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,499,000 after buying an additional 975,792 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $49,221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ciena by 1,883.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 787,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,028,000 after buying an additional 747,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 35.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,708,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,286,000 after buying an additional 702,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $59,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,992.08. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $1,157,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,270 shares in the company, valued at $46,864,717.50. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,374 shares of company stock worth $5,936,444. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $182.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $194.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.