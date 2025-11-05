World Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

