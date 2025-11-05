World Investment Advisors Sells 1,923 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $8,341,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $416,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,220. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,512. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

