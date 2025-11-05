World Investment Advisors Sells 772 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

World Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 73.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,259. This trade represents a 93.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $101.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

SRE stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

