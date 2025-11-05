World Investment Advisors Takes $264,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $679,475,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 75.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,120 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $23,147,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,499,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,634,000 after purchasing an additional 290,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 32.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 286,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,942.95. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCI opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

