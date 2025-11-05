World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $258.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.71. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

