Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 3,199 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -351.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.The company had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,440.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

