Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 33,435 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 107.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 925.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRE opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Veris Residential had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 22.09%.The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.74 million. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.680 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

VRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veris Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

