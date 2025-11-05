Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,115 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of HP by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,381 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in HP by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

HP Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.